Biden to visit Port of Baltimore, discuss infrastructure deal

WASHINGTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will
visit the Port of Baltimore on Wednesday to discuss how the $1
trillion infrastructure bill passed by the U.S. Congress helps
the American people by upgrading ports and strengthening supply
chains, the White House said on Sunday.
Biden on Saturday called the bill a once-in-a-generation
investment. The House of Representatives approved the package on
Friday after months of bitter fighting among Democrats.
The bipartisan infrastructure bill, which had passed the
Senate in August, would fund a massive upgrade of America's
roads, bridges, airports, seaports and rail systems, while also
expanding broadband internet service.
The bill will create jobs by modernizing roads and bridges
and transforming the transportation system, Biden said.
The bill's approval in the House was delayed as progressive
and moderate Democrats fought over the size of Biden's bigger
proposal for expanding the safety net and tackle climate change
and what exactly it should include.
Biden is still urging the House to pass his $1.75 trillion
Build Back Better plan.
The infrastructure bill's passage gave Biden a jolt of good
news https://www.reuters.com/world/us/with-infrastructure-vote-congress-gives-biden-long-needed-jolt-good-news-2021-11-06
after sobering election losses for his Democratic Party last
week and a drop in his approval ratings.
Biden said on Saturday he would sign the bill soon in a
formal ceremony that highlights all the people who worked on it,
Democrats and Republicans alike.
(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)