Biden to visit Port of Baltimore, discuss infrastructure deal -White House

WASHINGTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will
visit the Port of Baltimore on Wednesday to discuss how the $1
trillion infrastructure bill passed by the U.S. Congress helps
the American people by upgrading ports and strengthening supply
chains, the White House said on Sunday.
Biden on Saturday called the bill, which was approved by the
House of Representatives on Friday after being caught up for
months in bitter fighting among Democrats, a
once-in-a-generation investment.
