Biden trade chief Katherine Tai wins unanimous Senate confirmation

WASHINGTON, March 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on
Wednesday voted unanimously to veteran government trade lawyer
Katherine Tai as the first woman of color to serve as U.S. Trade
Representative, putting her to work enforcing trade deals,
confronting China's trade practices and patching up ties with
U.S. allies.
The rare 98-0 vote for Tai, a Yale and Harvard-educated
daughter of immigrants from Taiwan, reflects support from
pro-labor Democrats, traditional free-trade Republicans and
China hawks from both parties.
Tai, 47, formerly served as the chief Democratic trade
counsel for the House Ways and Means Committee, where she helped
to negotiate stronger labor rights provisions in the
U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. She also was USTR's head of China
trade enforcement during the Obama administration.
Tai will immediately get to work on a range of issues,
including festering disputes with European countries over
aircraft subsidies and digital services taxes and monitoring
China's compliance with rules of a "Phase 1" trade agreement
with the United States.
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer called Tai "one of
our most seasoned experts in international trade" and said she
would play a crucial role in enforcing U.S. trade deals and
ensuring a level playing field for American workers and
businesses. In Senate floor remarks, he did not mention
negotiating new trade deals.
"She will be an essential player in restoring America's
credibility with our trading partners and promoting
international cooperation to tackle some of the world's biggest
problems, from the global pandemic to climate change," Schumer
said on the Senate floor. "I have not a single doubt that Ms.
Tai is the right person for the job."
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by David Gregorio)