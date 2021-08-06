Biden unveils nominees for Treasury, development positions

WASHINGTON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden plans to
nominate officials to fill four economic and development
positions, the White House said Friday.
The nominees include two people for U.S. Treasury roles, a
new chief executive for the Millennium Challenge Corporation and
a new board member at the U.S. Export Import Bank.
At the U.S. Treasury, Alexia Latortue will be nominated as
assistant secretary for international markets and investment
policy. She is currently deputy chief executive officer of the
Millennium Challenge Corporation, a foreign assistance agency.
Biden also planned to nominate Brent Neiman, an economics
professor at the University of Chicago, as deputy under
secretary and assistant secretary for international finance and
development at the U.S. Treasury.
Alice Albright will nominated to become CEO of the
Millennium Challenge Corporation. She currently heads the Global
Partnership for Education.
Biden is tapping Owen Hernstadt to serve on the board of
directors at the Export-Import Bank. Hernstadt is chief of staff
to the president at the International Association of Machinists
and Aerospace Workers.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler and
Cynthia Osterman)