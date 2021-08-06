Log in
News: Latest News
Biden unveils nominees for Treasury, development positions

08/06/2021 | 05:03pm EDT
WASHINGTON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden plans to nominate officials to fill four economic and development positions, the White House said Friday.

The nominees include two people for U.S. Treasury roles, a new chief executive for the Millennium Challenge Corporation and a new board member at the U.S. Export Import Bank.

At the U.S. Treasury, Alexia Latortue will be nominated as assistant secretary for international markets and investment policy. She is currently deputy chief executive officer of the Millennium Challenge Corporation, a foreign assistance agency.

Biden also planned to nominate Brent Neiman, an economics professor at the University of Chicago, as deputy under secretary and assistant secretary for international finance and development at the U.S. Treasury.

Alice Albright will nominated to become CEO of the Millennium Challenge Corporation. She currently heads the Global Partnership for Education.

Biden is tapping Owen Hernstadt to serve on the board of directors at the Export-Import Bank. Hernstadt is chief of staff to the president at the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler and Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2021
