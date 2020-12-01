Biden urges Congress to pass coronavirus package, promises more action

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec 1 (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Joe
Biden on Tuesday urged lawmakers to pass a coronavirus aid
package that has been stalled in Congress for months, and
promised more action to reactivate the economy after he takes
office next month.
"Right now, the full Congress should come together and pass
a robust package for relief to address these urgent needs,"
Biden said as he presented his incoming administration's
economic team.
A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday unveiled a
$908 billion COVID-19 relief bill aimed at breaking the long
deadlock between Democrats and Republicans over new emergency
assistance for small businesses, unemployed people, airlines and
other industries hit hard by the pandemic.
Biden said any such package passed by Congress before he
takes over on Jan. 20 would be "at best just a start."
"My transition team is already working on what I'll put
forward in the next Congress to address the multiple crises
we're facing, especially our economic and COVID crises," Biden
said at the event in Wilmington, Delaware.
He was speaking alongside his selections for senior economic
roles, including his nominee for U.S. Treasury secretary, former
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen who said the pandemic and
economic damage it caused in the United States was "an American
tragedy."
"It's essential that we move with urgency. Inaction will
produce a self-reinforcing downturn, causing yet more
devastation," Yellen said.
The economic team's makeup reinforces Biden's view that a
more aggressive approach to the economic recovery from the
pandemic is required. The advisers have all expressed support
for government stimulus to maximize employment, reduce economic
inequality and help women and minorities, who have been
disproportionately hurt by the downturn.
The United States is in the grip of a fresh wave of COVID-19
infections, with more than 4 million new cases and over 35,000
coronavirus-related deaths reported in November, according to a
Reuters tally of official data.
The virus is likely to disrupt production at factories.
Manufacturing output is still about 5% below its pre-pandemic
level, according to the Fed.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on
Tuesday reported that the number of coronavirus deaths in the
United States had risen to 267,302.
BIDEN TRANSITION
Other Biden picks for his economic team include Cecilia
Rouse, an economist at Princeton University, as chair of the
Council of Economic Advisers; economists Heather Boushey and
Jared Bernstein as council members; and Neera Tanden, chief
executive of the Center for American Progress think tank, as
head of the Office of Management and Budget.
The transition to a Biden administration has proceeded
despite Republican President Donald Trump's false claims that he
lost the election as a result of voter fraud. On Monday, Biden
received his first full classified intelligence briefing since
winning the Nov. 3 election, after Trump's refusal to concede
delayed the formal transition process for weeks.
Arizona and Wisconsin, two battleground states where Trump
has pursued fruitless efforts to overturn the results, each
certified Biden's victory on Monday. The certification of vote
totals is typically a formality, but the process took on added
significance due to Trump's allegations.
The Trump campaign on Tuesday asked the Wisconsin Supreme
Court to determine if 221,000 absentee ballots that allegedly
lacked information should be excluded from the vote totals.
Biden won the state by about 20,000 votes.
Trump has pursued a series of legal challenges in numerous
states, although none has thus far resulted in any meaningful
gains for the president. Most of the lawsuits have been rejected
by judges, who have expressed skepticism about the claim that
the election results are illegitimate.
