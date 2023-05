WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday urged House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy to take the potential for a debt default off the table, saying the United States is "not a deadbeat nation."

"The most immediate thing we can do is ensure continued reliance of our economy and the financial system. The most important thing we have to do in that regard is to make sure the threat by the speaker of the House to default on the national debt is off the table," Biden told a small business event.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Steve Holland; Editing by Mark Porter)