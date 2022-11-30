Biden urges U.S. Senate to act this week to block rail strike

Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden urged the
Senate to act this week to stop a rail strike that he has warned
would have a catastrophic economic impact after a majority of
the House of Representatives backed a bill to block the
potential shutdown.
"Without the certainty of a final vote to avoid a shutdown
this week, railroads will begin to halt the movement of critical
materials like chemicals to clean our drinking water as soon as
this weekend," he said in a statement.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas in Los Angeles; Editing by Doina
Chiacu)