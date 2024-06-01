WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday vetoed a congressional disapproval of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's accounting bulletin on crypto assets.

"By virtue of invoking the Congressional Review Act, this Republican-led resolution would inappropriately constrain the SEC's ability to set forth appropriate guardrails and address future issues," Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

