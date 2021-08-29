Log in
Biden visits FEMA headquarters for Ida briefing

08/29/2021 | 02:41pm EDT
Aug 29 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Sunday visited the headquarters of the Federal Emergency Management Agency in Washington for a briefing about Hurricane Ida, which came barreling ashore in Louisiana earlier in the day, the White House said.

Biden stopped at FEMA upon returning to Washington from Dover Air Force Base, where he had viewed the return of the remains of 13 U.S. soldiers killed in last week's bombing outside Kabul's airport.

A Category 4 storm and one of the most powerful to hit the U.S. mainland in years, Ida was set to plunge much of the Louisiana shoreline under water as the state grapples with a COVID-19 surge already taxing hospitals. (Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Dan Burns)


© Reuters 2021
