Biden visits FEMA headquarters for Ida briefing

Aug 29 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Sunday visited the
headquarters of the Federal Emergency Management Agency in
Washington for a briefing about Hurricane Ida, which came
barreling ashore in Louisiana earlier in the day, the White
House said.
Biden stopped at FEMA upon returning to Washington from
Dover Air Force Base, where he had viewed the return of the
remains of 13 U.S. soldiers killed in last week's bombing
outside Kabul's airport.
A Category 4 storm and one of the most powerful to hit the
U.S. mainland in years, Ida was set to plunge much of the
Louisiana shoreline under water as the state grapples with a
COVID-19 surge already taxing hospitals.
