Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Biden visits Illinois farm to highlight Russia-driven food inflation

05/11/2022 | 02:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. President Biden speaks about inflation at the White House in Washington

KANKAKEE, Ill. (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday blamed Russia's war on Ukraine for the latest spike in global food prices and pledged to support the nation's farmers as they seek to fill the supply shortage during a visit to a family farm in Illinois.

Biden said U.S. farmers have helped pull Americans through the COVID-19 pandemic and now the Ukraine crisis. "You are the backbone of freedom," he said, following a tour of an 800-acre family farm in Kankakee owned by Jeff and Gina O'Connor.

The visit comes as the White House is struggling to rein in inflation on many fronts, from gasoline to food. U.S. gas prices hit record highs on Tuesday, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February dramatically worsened the outlook for food prices.

Biden declared this week that combatting inflation is the administration's No. 1 priority, echoing repeated national polls that show Americans see it as their greatest concern.

New data on Wednesday showed U.S. consumer prices rose at a slower, but still significantly elevated, pace. The Labor Department said prices across the economy rose 8.3% over the 12 months through April. Food prices alone gained 9.4% over that period.

The U.N. food agency recently said food prices hit an all-time record in February and again in March, building on previous COVID-driven price spikes. Russia and Ukraine account for nearly a third of global wheat and barley production, and two-thirds of the world's exports of sunflower oil used for cooking.

The White House announced actions on Wednesday aimed at helping U.S. farmers boost food production and lower food prices, including doubling funding for domestic fertilizer production and increasing technical help for nutrient management tools. The administration will also increase the number of counties eligible for double cropping insurance for planting a second crop on the same land in the same year, the White House said.

While in Illinois, Biden will also speak at a convention hosted by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. The event was originally scheduled for last August and delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden is expected to speak about his support for unions, infrastructure investments and the energy industry.

(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw in Philadelphia and Trevor Hunnicutt in IllinoisEditing by Kenneth Maxwell, Nick Zieminski and Matthew Lewis)

By Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:49pDallas Fed taps U.S. central bank markets expert Logan as new chief
RE
02:47pGoogle says pixel buds pro launching july 21 for $199…
RE
02:46pGoogle teases pixel 7 and pixel 7 pro, will be available later t…
RE
02:45pArizona carries out first execution in eight years
RE
02:42pEnvironmental groups sue Canada over Bay du Nord oil project approval
RE
02:41pGoogle says pixel 6a available from july 21…
RE
02:38pU.S. solar tariff probe moving as quickly as possible -commerce secretary
RE
02:35pAbbott could restart infant formula production at Michigan plant
RE
02:35pGoogle says launching pixel 6a starting at $449…
RE
02:31pUK strikes new security agreement with Sweden and Finland
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Elon Musk says Tesla open to buying a mining company
2Siemens Energy shares hit record low as wind turbine problems mount
3Nel ASA: First quarter 2022 financial results
4ALSTOM SA: Alstom FY 2021/22 Results presentation
5Ahold Delhaize's strong global portfolio delivers growth in Q1 net sal..

HOT NEWS