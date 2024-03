STORY: "Clearly those bragging about overturning Roe v. Wade have no clue about the power of women in America," Biden said.

Biden highlighted his commitment to abortion rights in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to strike down Roe vs Wade in 2022.

Trump appointed three of the six conservative judges on the nine-member court and has lauded his role in overturning the ruling that guaranteed women's rights to an abortion nationwide.