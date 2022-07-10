Biden weighs abortion-related public health emergency

The comments came after Biden on Friday (July 8) signed an executive order to ease access to services to terminate pregnancies.

Biden, a Democrat, has been under pressure from his own party to take action after the landmark decision last month to overturn Roe v. Wade, which upended roughly 50 years of protections for women's reproductive rights.

On his stop to speak with reporters, Biden said his goal was to codify abortion rights through legislation and delivered a message to abortion rights protesters who have gathered outside the White House.

"Keep protesting. Keep making your point. It's critically important," he said. "We can do a lot of things to accommodate the rights of women."