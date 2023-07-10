WASHINGTON, July 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Monday welcomed the European Commission's announcement of a new data transfer pact with the United States that seeks to end the legal uncertainty plaguing thousands of companies that transfer personal data across the Atlantic.

"The decision reflects our joint commitment to strong data privacy protections and will create greater economic opportunities for our countries and companies on both sides of the Atlantic," Biden said in a statement.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; editing by Rami Ayyub)