  Homepage
  News
News
Biden will act 'methodically' in re-evaluating U.S.-Saudi relationship-Sullivan

10/16/2022 | 09:41am EDT
FILE PHOTO: U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday that President Joe Biden will act "methodically" in re-evaluating the U.S. relationship with Saudi Arabia, but options include changes to security assistance to the major oil producer.

Sullivan, speaking on CNN, said Biden had no plans to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at a G20 leaders summit in November and no changes were "imminent."

"And so the President isn't going act precipitously, he is going to act methodically, strategically and he's going to take his time to consult with members of both parties, and also to have an opportunity for Congress to return so that he can sit with them in person and work through the options,"

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.94% 91.62 Delayed Quote.21.47%
WTI -3.74% 85.604 Delayed Quote.13.61%
