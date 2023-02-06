Biden will insist that raising debt limit is not 'bargaining chip' -White House

WASHINGTON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden
will insist in his State of the Union address that raising the
debt limit of the United States is not negotiable and should not
be used as "bargaining chip" by U.S. lawmakers, his top economic
adviser Brian Deese said on Monday.
"This bedrock idea that the United States has met all of its
financial obligations for its existence as a country isn't
something that anybody should be using as a bargaining chip.
It's not a negotiable item," Deese said.
He said the economic consequences of questioning that
principle could be "quite severe" and could allow adversaries to
claim that the "full faith and credit" of the United States had
been weakened.
