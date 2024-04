Biden will travel to Baltimore on Friday after bridge collapse

April 01, 2024 at 12:52 pm EDT Share

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will travel to Baltimore on Friday following last week's collapse of Francis Scott Key Bridge, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said.

The steel truss bridge collapsed early on Tuesday morning, killing six road workers, when a massive container ship lost power and crashed into a support pylon. Much of the span crashed into the Patapsco River, blocking the Port of Baltimore's shipping channel. (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw) By Steve Holland