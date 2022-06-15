Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Biden willing to use Defense Production Act to boost refining capacity

06/15/2022 | 03:49pm EDT
WASHINGTON, June 15 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden is willing to use the Defense Production Act if it would help the United States increase its oil-refining capacity, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Wednesday.

Biden is open to "all reasonable uses" of the federal goverment's tools to increase output and lower costs at the gas pump, including emergency actions like invoking the Defense Production Act, she said. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Steve Holland; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
