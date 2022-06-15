Biden willing to use Defense Production Act to boost refining capacity

WASHINGTON, June 15 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden is
willing to use the Defense Production Act if it would help the
United States increase its oil-refining capacity, White House
press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Wednesday.
Biden is open to "all reasonable uses" of the federal
goverment's tools to increase output and lower costs at the gas
pump, including emergency actions like invoking the Defense
Production Act, she said.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Steve Holland; Editing by
Leslie Adler)