Biden would veto House bill on spending reduction, border security -White House

September 29, 2023 at 10:15 am EDT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden would veto a border security and spending reduction bill passed by the House of Representatives, the White House's Office of Management and Budget said on Friday.

The bill "includes harmful, paritsan border legislation that would further exacerbate the challenges at the border," it said in a statement. (Reporting by Rami Ayyub)