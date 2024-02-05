Feb 5 (Reuters) - The Biden administration strongly opposes a plan by U.S. House Republicans for a standalone bill to provide aid to Israel and President Joe Biden would veto it if it reached his desk, the White House said on Monday as it pushes for legislation that includes support for Israel, Ukraine and border security. (Reporting by Eric Beech and Costas Pitas)
