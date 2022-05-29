Log in
Bidens visit memorial to Texas school shooting victims

05/29/2022 | 03:25pm EDT
STORY: President Biden has repeatedly called for major changes to America's gun laws but has been powerless to stop mass shootings or convince Republicans that stricter controls could stem the carnage.

The Texas visit is his third presidential trip to a mass shooting site, including earlier this month when he visited Buffalo, New York, after a gunman killed 10 Black people in a Saturday afternoon attack at a grocery store.


© Reuters 2022
