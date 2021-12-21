Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bidens welcome new puppy, Commander, to White House; cat on way

12/21/2021 | 02:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A dog bed leans against the South wall of the White House near the Rose Garden in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden, facing roadblocks to his domestic agenda and a renewed fight against COVID-19, will start the new year surrounded by a new friend in Washington: a nearly 4-month old German Shepherd named Commander.

Biden showcased the new arrival in a video posted online on Monday featuring the puppy on White House grounds alongside first lady Jill Biden, about six months after their previous pet, German Shepherd Champ, died.

The Bidens' other dog, a young German Shepherd named Major, initially joined the couple at White House after Biden's inauguration in January, but his tenure suffered from reported bite incidents with staff at the grounds.

Major is now living offsite with family friends, Jill Biden's spokesperson Michael LaRosa said in a statement, adding the move was "not in reaction to any new or specific incident."

The president's canine companions marked the return of pets to the White House after a four-year hiatus under former President Donald Trump, who was the first president since Andrew Johnson in the 1860s not have a dog or a cat.

A common American adage that if you need a friend in Washington, you get a dog reflects the hardscrabble reality of politics in the nation's capitol.

Biden announced Commander's arrival in an online video posted on Monday, a day after key conservative Democrat Joe Manchin rejected his social and climate policy plan. U.S. health officials on Monday also declared Omicron the dominant type of COVID-19 as Biden prepared to unveil new efforts to fight the highly-infections variant.

The purebred puppy was gift from Biden's brother and sister-in-law for the president's recent 79th birthday in November, LaRosa said.

Meanwhile, the Bidens had long been expected to bring a cat on board. A female cat will join them in January, LaRosa added.

(Writing by Susan Heavey and Steve Holland; Editing by Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARRIVAL 4.35% 7.685 Delayed Quote.0.00%
RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORPORATION LIMITED 0.00% 6.2 End-of-day quote.53.09%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:09pWRAPUP 5-Global stocks buoyed by renewed risk appetite; oil rebounds
RE
02:07pBidens welcome new puppy, Commander, to White House; cat on way
RE
02:07pBoeing reiterates italian supplier issue does not present an immediate safety of flight concern
RE
02:07pBoeing supplier leonardo, which was the immediate customer for parts produced by mps, declines comment
RE
02:07pProsecutors say suspect titanium parts from mps, or its predecessor, reached 35 boeing 787 fuselages - document
RE
02:07pItalian prosecutors say sub-supplier mps, or predecessor firm, made over 4,000 flawed parts for boeing 787 or 767 between 2016 and 2021 - document
RE
02:06pTexas lawsuit by laundromat owners seeks to block Shell refinery sale to Pemex
RE
02:05pGermany to tighten COVID-19 restrictions before New Year
RE
01:59pPardes to go public, says COVID-19 antiviral pill does not need booster
RE
01:58pNatWest unit pleads guilty to Treasury market manipulation scheme -U.S. Justice Department
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1With Biden spending plan blocked, economists lower 2022 growth forecast..
2WRAPUP 5-Global stocks buoyed by renewed risk appetite; oil rebounds
3Analyst recommendations: Alibaba, Cigna, McDonald's, Oracle, Reckitt...
4Wall Street ends lower on Omicron, Biden spending plan setbacks; oil fa..
5Russia, U.S. start talks on security guarantees - report

HOT NEWS