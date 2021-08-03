Log in
Bidgely : Brings Leading Perspectives on AI for Superior Utility Service to CS Week 2021

08/03/2021 | 07:07am EDT
Bidgely will be demonstrating the power of data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and personalization for utilities again this year at the industry’s premier educational and customer service event CS Week 2021. Through informative sessions alongside customers like NV Energy and Southern California Gas (SoCalGas®), audiences will learn how to craft personalized, digital customer journeys; engage low-medium income (LMI) populations; and empower CSR teams through AI techniques that are proven to elevate customer satisfaction and engagement.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210803005498/en/

Bidgely, alongside customers like NV Energy and Southern California Gas, will demonstrate how to empower CSR teams through AI techniques that are proven to elevate customer satisfaction and engagement at CS Week 2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Bidgely, alongside customers like NV Energy and Southern California Gas, will demonstrate how to empower CSR teams through AI techniques that are proven to elevate customer satisfaction and engagement at CS Week 2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Despite the many challenges facing the industry, progressive utilities are leaning into their digital transformation journeys. As a recognized leader in worldwide digital customer engagement, we are bringing the top stories from turning customer service into customer value to CS Week this year alongside our customers and partners - in-person and virtually,” said Gautam Aggarwal, Chief Business Officer at Bidgely.

NV Energy & Bidgely at CS Week 2021, August 16-19 in Tampa, Fla.

Bidgely CEO Abhay Gupta will join Adam Grant, manager of demand side management program delivery at NV Energy, for the CS Week presentation AI in Utilities: A Customer-Centric Approach to Energy Management. The presentation will outline how NV Energy successfully implemented a wide-range of AI-informed solutions to better connect with customers, deliver programs more successfully and realize gains across operations areas, including personalized customer care co-browsing. At the event, visit Bidgely in Meeting Room #446 or Bidgely can also be found in the Salesforce theater. To book a meeting with the team at CS Week, visit go.bidgely.com/csweek2021.

SoCalGas & Bidgely at CS Week Virtual Touch, September 13-17

As part of CS Week Virtual Touch, Dr. Maria Liza Legaspi, energy management supervisor at SoCalGas, and Bidgely Strategy and Growth Manager Pauline Marcou will broadcast their discussion Achieving Behavioral EE with Medium Consumption Customers. The session will look at how SoCalGas used artificial intelligence and a digital-first platform to expand its behavioral energy efficiency approach to medium consumption customers. By delivering more inclusive and intelligent communications, SoCalGas provided greater numbers of more diverse customers with a superior level of service, insight and personalized support - resulting in over 360,000 therms saved as well as a 50 percent open rate and 81 percent “Like” rating on digital communications.

Bidgely Engage Virtual 2021: FutureReady

In Bidgely’s commitment to furthering industry dialogue around how utilities can leverage customer-centric AI to better achieve their goals, Bidgely is once again hosting its premier energy AI event Engage Virtual. This year’s conference focuses on how leading utilities are taking an analytics-driven approach to balancing immediate business outcomes (CX, DSM, etc.) alongside larger goals, such as net-zero targets, customer relationships and modernization. Join us virtually on October 5-8, 2021 for three short days of high impact sessions, followed by a day of hands-on demos illustrating AI in action. Hear from utility executives and industry leaders from Duke Energy, Portland General Electric, Pepco, APS, ConEdison, PSEG-LI, SECC, Guidehouse Insights and more.

Register at: bidgely.com/engage.

About Bidgely

Bidgely is an AI-powered SaaS Company accelerating a clean energy future by enabling energy companies and consumers to make data-driven energy-related decisions. Powered by our unique patented technology, Bidgely's UtilityAI™ Platform transforms multiple dimensions of customer data - such as energy consumption, demographic, and interactions - into deeply accurate and actionable consumer energy insights. We leverage these insights to empower each customer with personalized recommendations, tailored to their individual personality and lifestyle, usage attributes, behavioral patterns, purchase propensity, and beyond. From a Distributed Energy Resources (DER) and Grid Edge perspective, whether it is smart thermostats to EV chargers, solar PVs to TOU rate designs and tariffs; UtilityAI™ energy analytics provides deep visibility into generation, consumption for better peak load shaping and grid planning, and delivers targeted recommendations for new value-added products and services. With roots in Silicon Valley, Bidgely has over 17 energy patents, $50M+ in funding, retains 30+ data scientists, and brings a passion for AI to utilities serving residential and commercial customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.bidgely.com or the Bidgely blog at bidgely.com/blog.


