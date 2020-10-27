Bidgely : Smart Shop Experience Empowers Utilities to Become Center of Customers' Universe for Smart Home and Appliance Shopping

Artificial intelligence-powered customer insights, instant rebates, discounts and freedom of channel create a more personalized shopping experience

Bidgely has revolutionized traditional e-commerce marketplaces for global utilities and energy retailers through its artificial intelligence-powered Smart Shop™ marketplace experience, which can be delivered as a standalone solution or integrates AI-powered personalization and tailored offerings into existing marketplaces. Built on the patented UtilityAI platform, Bidgely Smart Shop offers the unique ability to match personalized energy usage insights with products that create tailored opportunities to save energy and money. Smart Shop is simple for customers to navigate and provides processing of both utility rebates and manufacturer’s discounts in one place near real-time, all within a purchasing portal that supports consumers’ choice of shopping channels for fulfillment: including top retailers like Home Depot, Amazon and Wayfair; a product manufacturer’s website; or a utility’s own branded marketplace.

The Bidgely Smart Shop™ marketplace experience for utilities and energy retailers integrates AI-powered personalization and tailored opportunities for customers to save energy and money from their preferred channel. (Photo: Business Wire)

“As I recently noted in my Forbes article on energy marketplaces, utilities struggle to compete with the brand loyalty of big box and e-commerce retailers like Amazon and Home Depot. But, Bidgely’s Smart Shop gives utilities the tools to capitalize on information these retailers don’t have: a customer’s actual energy usage data,” said Gautam Aggarwal, CMO of Bidgely. “Through hyper-targeted interactions, utilities can educate customers on the effect a specific smart home or appliance upgrade will have on their household and then guide them through a convenient purchasing process via their preferred channel. Simple integration into an energy provider’s holistic digital customer experience is also why three leading utilities are launching Smart Shop with us in the coming months.”

Bidgely Smart Shop provides a 360-degree shopping experience that allows customers to understand their energy usage patterns, delivers relevant, targeted efficiency recommendations and offers a comprehensive purchasing guide. To help utilities achieve recurring revenue, Bidgely Smart Shop includes:

Appliance-level disaggregation that matches each customer’s largest opportunities to save with offers that provide solutions.

that matches each customer’s largest opportunities to save with offers that provide solutions. Expansive catalog of products and services for more than 20 categories in which customers can compare and contrast based on their individual energy needs.

for more than 20 categories in which customers can compare and contrast based on their individual energy needs. Price breakdowns and feature comparisons of utility rebates and manufacturer discounts to ensure customers make the most informed choice.

of utility rebates and manufacturer discounts to ensure customers make the most informed choice. Personalized program recommendations to drive awareness and adoption of utility initiatives, such as electrification and decarbonization.

to drive awareness and adoption of utility initiatives, such as electrification and decarbonization. Built-in AI-generated marketing reduces traditional marketplace marketing costs by using targeted communications.

Smart Shop also features a channel-agnostic rebate center that gives customers the freedom to purchase from preferred e-commerce platforms as well as utility-preferred channels and exclusive special offers from Bidgely partners. Through freedom of channel, customers not only receive the best discounts from both utilities and vendors, they can also comfortably choose between retailers based on their shopping preferences and best value. For existing Bidgely customers, introducing Smart Shop comes at no additional cost.

About Bidgely

Bidgely is an AI-powered SaaS Company that enables utilities to create greater business value and accelerate our path towards zero carbon by delivering personalized customer experience. Powered by our unique patented technology, Bidgely's UtilityAI™ Platform transforms multiple dimensions of customer data - such as energy consumption, demographic, and interactions - into deeply accurate and actionable consumer energy insights. We leverage these insights to empower each customer with personalized recommendations, tailored to their individual personality and lifestyle, usage attributes, behavioral patterns, purchase propensity, and beyond. From smart thermostats to EV chargers, solar PVs or personalized / ToU tariffs, UtilityAI™ recommends new value-added products and services to the right customer at the right time. With roots in Silicon Valley, Bidgely has over 15 energy patents, $50M+ in funding, retains 30+ data scientists, and brings a passion for AI to utilities serving residential customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.bidgely.com or the Bidgely blog at bidgely.com/blog.

