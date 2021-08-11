Log in
Bidtellect Harnesses the Power of Context-First Optimization for New Display Offering

08/11/2021 | 11:14am EDT
Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bidtellect, a leading demand-side platform and advertising technology company, today announced the release of its new display offering. Bidtellect will harness the power of its advanced context-first optimization intelligence to offer traditional display and banner ads with the same performance precision of its native advertising.


The addition comes in response to clients’ overwhelming request for banner and display ads that meet Bidtellect’s high performance standards of its context-first and cookieless optimization capabilities in native. 


Bidtellect’s attention to performance, placement, and context-driven optimization fueled the recent announcement of its bid factoring technology, AARDvark, which automated the inefficiencies of manual bid factoring processes in other platforms into an advanced automated one. The same advanced optimization technology suite will drive its display and banner placements, ultimately leading to higher performance and return on investment for advertisers. 


“The release of Bidtellect’s new display offering proves our commitment to our clients and emphasizes our ability to respond to market needs,” says Bidtellect Chief Technology Officer Michael Conway. “By expanding our ability to deliver additional channels while maintaining our focus on performance at the placement level, through our advanced optimization as well as context-first (cookie-less) delivery, we are able to provide our clients with best-of-breed solutions to drive higher returns on ad spend.”


Bidtellect’s context-first technology suite prioritizes contextual relevance and sentiment and works in conjunction with audience creation, giving advertisers a well-rounded approach that can be catered to their specific goals, and brands an opportunity to engage consumers at peak moments of intent. 


In initial tests of Bidtellect’s display offering, one client reported a positive 40% return on ad spend (ROAS), surpassing its goal by over 2.6x and outperforming all other partners. Bidtellect’s well-rounded contextually-targeted plan combined with smart optimization solutions will continue to meet and surpass advertiser goals.


Bidtellect is excited to apply its smart optimization solutions and context-first strategy to traditional display to meet and exceed brands’ performance goals, while advancing the industry’s perception of performance power of traditional display and banner ads in the programmatic space. Bidtellect constantly assesses opportunities to best serve advertisers, and will continue to expand into formats that meet advertisers’ goals.


