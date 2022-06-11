Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bieber illness video is heartbreaking, says UK patient with same condition

06/11/2022 | 03:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala

(Reuters) - A patient with the same facial-paralysis causing virus that has affected Justin Bieber said on Saturday she had been saddened to see what the Canadian pop star is going through and proud that he is making people aware of the illness.

"I've watched his video and I'm not going to lie, I shed a couple of tears. I never thought that I would relate to someone so much that I didn't know," Nicoya Rescorla told Reuters in a video interview from Marazion, in southwest England.

Former teen star Bieber, 28, disclosed on Friday that he had been diagnosed with a virus that left half of his face paralysed and forced him to cancel some upcoming performances. He said in a video posted on Instagram he had contracted Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which affected nerves in his ear and face, and his right eye was not blinking.

Rescorla said she developed the syndrome 20 months ago, around the time her 11-week-old child was admitted to hospital with a severe infection and her grandfather, who she was caring for, had to move to a care home.

    "I think personally for me stress was a huge factor, a huge factor," said Rescorla, who is also 28 and has three children.

"It's hard to think of someone else going through something that you're going through. Obviously, Justin Bieber ... he's a huge celebrity, and I also felt so proud that he was spreading awareness of Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

"It was heartwarming that he was spreading awareness, but also heartbreaking that he was going through it."

Speaking of the impact of the illness on her life, Rescorla said she can no longer drive or leave the house on her own. She said she has to drink from a straw and has problems with vertigo.

"I went from being so independent, fiercely independent, to having my husband care for me because I haven't been able to do it for myself," she said.

(Editing by Frances Kerry and Mike Harrison)

By Natasa Bansagi


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:09pBieber illness video is heartbreaking, says UK patient with same condition
RE
02:46pAnger, frustration over wildfire as Biden visits New Mexico
RE
02:42pBrazil police skeptical of 'apparently human' remains found in hunt for reporter -sources
RE
02:01pBiden says he has 'not yet' decided on Saudi trip
RE
01:58pUK's Shapps explores temporary visas for EU workers to ease airport staffing crisis
RE
01:44pBiden says Senate negotiators in gun talks remain 'mildly optimistic'
RE
01:44pSHERYL SANDBERG : Meta probing Sheryl Sandberg's use of company resources -WSJ
RE
01:32pUK's Shapps explores temporary visas for EU workers to ease airport staffing crisis
RE
01:18pTwo killed as Muslims and Hindus clash in India
RE
01:17pUnder U.S. sanctions, Iran and Venezuela sign 20-year cooperation plan
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tata Chemicals : Integrated Annual Report FY 2021-22
2Imago BioSciences : EHA Investor Event Presentation
3Genmab Announces Late-Breaking Phase 2 Trial Results of Investigational..
4U.S. gasoline average price tops $5 per gallon in historic first
5RateTiger Recognized for Connectivity Excellence by Booking.com and Exp..

HOT NEWS