Biedermann Motech : to Introduce MOSS VRS® MIS for Advanced Less Invasive Surgery to the US Market

09/27/2021
Biedermann Motech, the company that developed the world's first polyaxial pedicle screw (MOSS® System) and pioneer in the spinal market for more than 35 years, today announced the further expansion of its product portfolio of high-end solutions for spinal surgery with the introduction of the MOSS VRS® MIS Pedicle Screw System for advanced less invasive surgery to the United States.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210927005223/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

The MOSS VRS MIS System features k-wireless percutaneous implant delivery with an all-in-one screw inserter and is designed to reduce surgical steps and significantly streamline the surgical workflow.

The integrated MOSS Modularity™ gives surgeons the option to place the pedicle screw shafts first and then attach the modular MOSS VRS MIS tulip heads, optimizing visibility and the surgical field.

The MOSS VRS MIS Platform also incorporates Next Generation Pedicle Screw Technology™, which allows the surgeon to lock the polyaxial angle of the pedicle screw at any angle, at any time during surgery. This provides surgeons unmatched intraoperative real-time options using a single, highly functional implant and allows for advanced less invasive correction techniques.

”We believe that the MOSS VRS MIS System, with its unmatched combination of k-wireless implant insertion, full modularity and next generation locking functionality will significantly raise the bar on what can be expected from a percutaneous pedicle screw system,” said Markku Biedermann, President & CEO of Biedermann Motech, Inc.

The unique and proprietary technologies of the MOSS VRS MIS System are licensed from Biedermann Technologies GmbH & Co. KG, a company which holds a broad and extensive patent and technology portfolio, and are exclusively available through Biedermann Motech.

Biedermann Motech will showcase the MOSS VRS MIS System at the upcoming North American Spine Society (NASS) Annual Meeting in Boston, MA, September 22-24, 2021, at booth #2349.

About Biedermann Motech

Biedermann Motech is a mid-sized, family-owned group of companies with headquarters in Germany (Villingen-Schwenningen) and the USA (Miami) whose roots go back to 1916. Since then, the focus has been on working in synergy with world-class surgeons to solve significant clinical challenges through the development of next generation technologies. The core competency is the development, production, and distribution of innovative implants and instruments for spinal and extremity surgery. Biedermann Motech researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes high-quality implant systems in collaboration with healthcare professionals, technology partners, scientific institutions, and specialized companies with the goal of achieving improved clinical outcomes. For more information about Biedermann Motech please visit: www.biedermann.com

Follow us:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/biedermannmotech
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/biedermannmotech/

About Biedermann Technologies

Biedermann Technologies GmbH & Co. KG (www.biedermann-technologies.com) is a privately held company based in Germany (Donaueschingen) and is the owner and guardian of a substantial patent and technology portfolio for specialized orthopedic markets. For the last 25 years, Biedermann Technologies has successfully licensed numerous patents and related technologies to several key players in the orthopedic and neurosurgical field.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS