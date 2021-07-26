Big Ass Fans Joins Madison Industries

Indoor air flow pioneer and category creator now a member of Madison IAQ vertical

Madison Industries, one of the world’s largest privately held companies, has acquired Big Ass Fans, the pioneer and category creator of the high volume, low speed fan. Big Ass Fans further expands Madison’s leading portfolio of indoor air quality solutions, bringing new products, technologies and market channels to the business.

“The global pandemic continues to raise awareness of the importance of indoor air quality,” said Madison founder, Larry Gies. “Big Ass Fans is an iconic brand and innovator that we are incredibly excited to be partnering with. Our mission is to make the world safer, healthier and more productive, and the addition of Big Ass Fans and its 600 passionate team members is the perfect complement to our portfolio of indoor air quality solutions which will allow us to deliver even more of that mission.”

Lennie Rhoades, CEO of Big Ass Fans stated, “We couldn’t be more thrilled to be joining Madison’s mission to make the world safer, healthier and more productive. Madison’s entrepreneurial culture is the perfect home for our team to continue delivering the very best air flow solutions to our customers.”

Big Ass Fans provides branded air flow solutions that drive energy efficiency, thermal comfort and workplace safety and productivity. Serving a diverse range of commercial, industrial and residential markets, Big Ass Fans brings a ubiquitous brand for industry leading air flow technologies and a highly diversified mix of customer relationships to the Madison IAQ portfolio. The addition of Big Ass Fans positions Madison IAQ to better serve its customers by providing an even broader suite of air flow solutions to improve indoor air quality for the health and longevity of building occupants across a broad spectrum of end-markets.

About Big Ass Fans

Big Ass Fans is the pioneer and category creator of the High Volume, Low Speed fan market. With an iconic brand that defines its category, Big Ass Fans provides branded air flow solutions that drive energy efficiency, thermal comfort and workplace safety and productivity. Based in Lexington, Kentucky, Big Ass Fans serves a global customer base across commercial, industrial and residential end-markets with sales in over 150 countries. Please visit www.bigassfans.com to learn more.

About Madison Industries

Madison Industries is one of the largest and most successful privately held companies in the world. Madison builds entrepreneurially driven, branded market leaders that are committed to making the world safer, healthier and more productive by creating innovative solutions that deliver outstanding customer value. The team at Madison is committed to building something truly remarkable that long outlasts them while coaching others to reach their highest potential. Please visit www.madison.net and www.madisoniaq.com to learn more.

