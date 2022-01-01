Log in
Big Ben's bongs ring in London New Year

01/01/2022 | 06:16am EST
Big Ben, housed within the Elizabeth Tower that adjoins the Houses of Parliament, has been subject to restoration work for over three years.

Many people gathered onto the streets of central London despite official advice to stay at home due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

While the government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson has not imposed restrictions on hospitality venues in England ahead of New Year's Eve, it is possible they may be introduced next week to curb the latest wave of infections.


© Reuters 2022
