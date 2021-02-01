Big Data Services Market 2020-2024- Accenture Plc, Atos SE, Datameer Inc., Among Others to Contribute to the Market Growth | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2024

The big data services market is poised to grow by USD 64.27 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 30% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201005653/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Big Data Services Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Worried about the impact of COVID-19 on your Business? Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.

Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

The report on the big data services market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing amount of data.

The big data services market analysis includes end-user segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the big data in blockchain technology as one of the prime reasons driving the big data services market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The big data services market covers the following areas:

Big Data Services Market Sizing

Big Data Services Market Forecast

Big Data Services Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Accenture Plc

Atos SE

Datameer Inc.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

HP Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

SAP SE

Teradata Corp.

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Biochip Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024- The biochip market size has the potential to grow by USD 19.71 billion during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and get a FREE sample report in minutes



The biochip market size has the potential to grow by USD 19.71 billion during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024- The virtualized evolved packet core market size has the potential to grow by USD 17.51 billion during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and get a FREE sample report in minutes

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

BFSI - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Telecom - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Retail - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers – Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Accenture Plc

Atos SE

Datameer Inc.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

HP Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

SAP SE

Teradata Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201005653/en/