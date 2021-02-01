Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Big Data Services Market 2020-2024- Accenture Plc, Atos SE, Datameer Inc., Among Others to Contribute to the Market Growth | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2024

02/01/2021 | 11:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The big data services market is poised to grow by USD 64.27 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 30% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201005653/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Big Data Services Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Big Data Services Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Worried about the impact of COVID-19 on your Business? Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.

Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

The report on the big data services market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing amount of data.

The big data services market analysis includes end-user segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the big data in blockchain technology as one of the prime reasons driving the big data services market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The big data services market covers the following areas:

Big Data Services Market Sizing
Big Data Services Market Forecast
Big Data Services Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Accenture Plc
  • Atos SE
  • Datameer Inc.
  • Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.
  • HP Inc.
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
  • SAP SE
  • Teradata Corp.

     

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

  • Biochip Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024- The biochip market size has the potential to grow by USD 19.71 billion during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and get a FREE sample report in minutes
  • Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024- The virtualized evolved packet core market size has the potential to grow by USD 17.51 billion during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and get a FREE sample report in minutes

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • BFSI - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Telecom - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Retail - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers – Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Accenture Plc
  • Atos SE
  • Datameer Inc.
  • Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.
  • HP Inc.
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
  • SAP SE
  • Teradata Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:18aPATRIOT TRANSPORTATION HOLDING, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:17aINTACT FINANCIAL : Former Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins joins Intact board
AQ
11:17aMINTO APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on March 11, 2021
AQ
11:16a'Gamestonk' retail fever cools as silver grabs attention
RE
11:16aESSITY : raises EUR 700m in the bond market
AQ
11:16aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL named one of Fortune World's Most Admired Companies
PR
11:16aJAMES S. MCDONNELL FOUNDATION : Announces New 2020 Grants for The 21st Century Science Initiative Awards
BU
11:16aVenture West Funding Arranges $56.5M in Total Loans for Los Angeles Apartment Portfolio
BU
11:16aPROSIEBENSAT.1 : DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
11:16aBOSTON SCIENTIFIC : Named a 2021 Fortune World's Most Admired Company
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANALYSIS: Robinhood and Reddit protected from lawsuits by user agreement, Congress
2Wall Street gears up for second bout against Reddit traders
3ARGENT MINERALS LIMITED : 'Gamestonk' retail fever cools as silver grabs attention
4BP PLC : Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive
5Melvin Capital ends month with over $8 billion in assets after investors added cash - source

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ