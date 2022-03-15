Big Four accounting firms come under U.S. regulator scrutiny - WSJ

March 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission is carrying out an investigation of conflicts of
interest at the nation’s largest accounting firms, the Wall
Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with
the matter. (https://on.wsj.com/3tUMVMq)
The investigation is focused on whether consulting and other
nonaudit services that these companies sell, undermine their
ability to conduct independent reviews, the report added.
The Big Four accounting firms comprise Deloitte, EY, KPMG
and PwC.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)