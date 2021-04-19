Log in
Big Idea Ventures Announces Third Cohort for its New Protein Accelerator Program

04/19/2021 | 05:00pm EDT
NEW YORK, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Idea Ventures, the global leader in early stage investment in the food technology sector, with accelerators in New York and Singapore and soon in Paris, today revealed its third cohort taking part in accelerator programs. The group includes 15 early-stage startups working in the plant-based and cell-based industries, innovating new technologies for a successful shift toward a more sustainable food system. 

“This group of startups has been incredible to work with in the New Protein Fund,” said Andrew D. Ive, founder and general managing partner of Big Idea Ventures. “All of these companies are addressing real world challenges and represent some of the most promising innovations in the food and agriculture sectors.”

Big Idea Ventures’ New Protein Fund is dedicated to seed and early stage investments in plant-based and cell-based food, ingredient and technology companies, targeted to raise $50 million since its launch in 2019.

From a company creating whole muscle seafood through fermentation to one working on edible cutlery to reduce waste, BIV’s third cohort is focused on sustainably feeding a growing world population. These entrepreneurs are looking to tap into growing market opportunities across the alternative protein landscape. The 15 companies in the third cohort include:

New York Accelerator

AquaCultured Foods — seafood alternative using microbial fermentation
The Frauxmagerie — plant-based cheese using cultures without dairy
Innocent Meat — B2B cell-based meat production system
incrEDIBLE — edible cutlery to reduce single-use plastics
Blue Ridge Bantam — Cell-based ground & whole-cut turkey
New Breed Meats — plant-based burgers, grounds & sausages that beat competitors’ on nutrition and taste
Plant Ranch — authentic plant-based Mexican meats

Singapore Accelerator

Angie’s Tempeh — tempeh fermentation technology to create protein-rich foods
Animal Alternative Technologies — cell-based meat services including bioreactors and software
[Stealth Mode] — novel food ingredients with micro biorefinery
GreenGourmet Foods — plant-based dairy
Haofood — alternative chicken protein from peanut focused on the Asian market
MAD Foods — plant-based beverage

Hybrid Accelerator (participants in both Singapore and New York)

Wellme — plant-based yogurt
Meat. The End — production technique to replicate meat-like mouthfeel and taste

Over a five-month period, BIV works side by side with each company to help prepare them for growth and scale. BIV brings world-class mentors, advisors and investors to review and consult with each of the portfolio companies on their businesses. Industry connections are made so that each company can make sure its products are prepared to scale. During the pandemic, BIV has continued to provide topnotch mentorship through the use of connective technology.

About Big Idea Ventures
Big Idea Ventures (BIV) is solving the world's greatest challenges by supporting the world’s best entrepreneurs. Big Idea Ventures develops the most globally strategic funds delivering significant investor returns while addressing real world challenges. BIV is focused on alternative protein with its New Protein Fund, and innovations in the food industry to solve challenges in waste, water use, plastic use and carbon dioxide with its Generation Food Fund. www.bigideaventures.com

Media Contact
Big Idea Ventures
NYC Program Manager | Kitty Liang
kitty@bigideaventures.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
