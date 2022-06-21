Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Big Tech bill advocates and critics keep pressure on U.S. lawmakers

06/21/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logos of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Supporters of a U.S. bill aimed at reining in Big Tech platforms like Amazon.com and Alphabet's Google have flooded lawmakers with nearly 4,000 phone calls, while critics of the legislation sent a letter telling senators it would "harm consumers."

Versions of the bill have progressed further than any previous Big Tech antitrust legislation, with strong bipartisan support in the House of Representatives and Senate. The legislation seeks to bar companies from favoring their own businesses in search results and other ways.

Both Senator Amy Klobuchar and Representative David Cicilline, lead sponsors in each chamber, have predicted that their bills have enough support to pass Congress, if they come to a vote.

But the Senate has other matters on the calendar. Negotiators are close to a deal on gun control, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has promised quick action on any bipartisan deal. That likely would take up much of this week's Senate floor action once the bill is introduced.

To keep the pressure on, advocates for the Big Tech bill organized for small and medium-sized businesses and others to contact lawmakers via email - which 26,000 of them did, according to Evan Greer of the group Fight for the Future.

Fight for the Future and other advocacy groups also arranged for supporters to make 3,900 calls to lawmakers, Greer said.

Opponents have also kept up the pressure.

A long list of former antitrust enforcers who now teach economics, law, or business, sent a letter to senators Monday saying that the bill "is likely to reduce innovation and harm consumers."

Signatories include Doug Melamed and Carl Shapiro, both of whom previously served in the Department of Justice's antitrust division.

Since the beginning, the bills have been the subject of intense lobbying, with opponents warning of dire consequences such as an inability to protect consumers from hackers and privacy violations. Advocates say the legislation is needed to prevent stagnation in the technology market.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:04pAPA-Total JV makes oil discovery off Suriname coast
RE
05:01pBig Tech bill advocates and critics keep pressure on U.S. lawmakers
RE
05:00pLead Republican negotiator says deal reached in U.S. Senate gun talks
RE
04:57pColombian peso, market down on leftist Gustavo Petro's presidential win
RE
04:53pIndustrials Up on Hopes for Modest Economic Slowdown -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:45pU.N. biodiversity talks in Nairobi push for conservation by 2030
RE
04:37pMaterials Up as Dollar Weakens -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:33pU.s. environmental protection agency plans to propose new string…
RE
04:33pThe Bidens visit a local COVID-19 vaccination clinic
RE
04:32pEnergy Up with Oil Futures as Recession Fears Ease -- Energy Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nordex SE: Nordex Group starts 2022 with sales of EUR 933 million
2Tesla sued by former employees over 'mass layoff'
3Analyst recommendations: Adobe, American Tower, Bohoo, DoorDash, Intel...
4Futures jump after worst week for S&P 500 since March 2020
5FlatexDEGIRO concretises guidance for 2022; half-year consolidated resu..

HOT NEWS