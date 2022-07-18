Big U.S. banks see loan growth slowing as outlook for demand, economy darkens

NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. bank executives said
they're optimistic on loan growth as demand for borrowing from
retail and business customers bounced back in the second quarter
from the lows of the pandemic, but warned demand could weaken
later this year if the worsening economic outlook starts to hurt
consumer confidence.
Analysts and investors have been carefully watching loan
growth, a core driver of bank income, after extraordinary
government stimulus during the COVID-19 pandemic dampened
companies' and consumers' appetite for bank borrowing.
As the economy bounced back from the pandemic, demand for
loans began to pick up in the first quarter driven by consumer
spending and companies bulking up inventories. That trend
continued during the second quarter, despite aggressive U.S.
Federal Reserve interest rate rises sparking recession fears.
JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo & Co,
two of the biggest U.S. lenders, said that their loan books grew
in the second quarter by 7% and 8.4%, respectively, compared to
last year, with few signs of deteriorating credit quality.
During second-quarter earnings calls on Thursday, executives
at JPMorgan - the country's largest lender - said they expect
loans to grow by the mid- to high-single digits this year.
That growth and Fed rate rises were good news for banks,
boosting net interest income, the difference between the
interest earned on loans and paid out on deposits.
Citigroup, for example, said gross loan yield had risen for
the prior five consecutive quarters to reach 5.81% in the second
quarter.
"Results in 2Q22 so far reinforce our positive view," wrote
analysts at Wells Fargo, citing strong credit quality, growth in
loans and a 10% quarter-on-quarter rise in net interest income.
They said commercial loans are showing the best growth in 14
years.
Wells Fargo, JPMorgan and Citigroup all said corporate
clients borrowed more in the second quarter, often to cover
increased costs created by soaring inflation. JPMorgan, for
example, saw strong growth in corporate and industrial loans,
which grew 6% on higher use of revolving facilities and new
accounts opened, while commercial real estate loans grew 3%.
Citigroup said loans in its Institutional Clients Group grew
3%, with executives noting that some of that was driven by a
surge in market volatility sparked by the conflict in Ukraine.
"We are seeing an increase of lending as our clients have
been less inclined to obtain financing through the debt markets
given the recent swings," Citi CEO Jane Fraser told analysts.
Kenneth Leon, research director, industry and equities at
CFRA Research, said he expected commercial loan growth would be
flat in the second half, while consumer loans would likely
decline given the risk of recession, even if only a shallow one.
While a slump in mortgage lending due to rising rates was a
drag on consumer lending portfolios, credit card loans were way
up, with JPMorgan and Wells Fargo both reporting a 17% jump.
Average loans for Citi's personal banking and wealth
management division, which includes cards, rose roughly 4% from
a year ago.
Bank executives said credit quality remained very high, but
warned inflation will likely dampen consumer spending.
"I don't think what we've seen in the second quarter will
continue to happen at the same pace," Wells Fargo Chief
Financial Officer Mike Santomassimo told analysts.
Morgan Stanley said its loans grew by $7 billion
year-on-year, driven primarily by wealth management clients
taking out mortgages or loans backed by their investments.
But even among those well-heeled clients, borrowing is
expected to wane as rates rise, making mortgages more expensive,
and as slumping markets reduce the value of equity investments,
said the bank's CFO Sharon Yeshaya.
"We really have not seen yet any major cracks as it relates
to the health of the consumer," said Leon. "Credit quality is
still very good but that will probably shakeout sometime next
year."
