Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Big banks look for post-pandemic rebound of credit card revenue

05/24/2021 | 06:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Mastercard Inc. credit cards are displayed in this picture illustration

(Reuters) - Big U.S. banks are prepared for credit-card balances to start ticking up again this year as pandemic restrictions ease and stimulus checks stop arriving, setting up the industry for a bump in one of its most profitable businesses. Lenders, including Capital One, Citigroup and JPMorgan, have been sending out more promotions to enroll new customers and encourage borrowers to spend, said Andrew Davidson of marketing-tracker Mintel Comperemedia. Some 260 million offers were sent in March, the firm estimates.

Banks have increased digital marketing, too, on Facebook, Instagram, video sites and podcasts, he said.

"The big banks are ramping up in anticipation of the recovery post-pandemic," Davidson said. "They are really trying to make up lost ground from last year."

At the same time, lenders have been easing credit standards, according to a recent Federal Reserve survey and public comments by bank executives, including from Bank of America Corp.

The change in posture is a stark difference from last year when lenders halted most card offers and pulled back on credit limits, worried that skyrocketing unemployment would create major loan losses. The losses did not happen. Instead, the U.S. government sent out stimulus checks, offered enhanced jobless benefits and propped up small-business owners with forgivable loans. That allowed many credit-card reliant Americans to spend while also paying down balances. Others leaned on higher housing prices to borrow cheaply against their homes rather than use plastic. Altogether that left card businesses in the lurch - still profitable, but pulling in less revenue. Card balances declined 14% during the pandemic, according to data https://www.newyorkfed.org/microeconomics/hhdc from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. The portion of accounts with revolving balances fell to 39.7% at the end of 2020 from 44.1% a year earlier, according to the American Bankers Association. Quarterly financial reports from major card lenders, including JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Capital One, showcased those trends. But as pandemic lockdowns have started to ease - the return of indoor dining, travel restrictions lifted, concert announcements, offices reopening and masks coming off - executives have expressed optimism about consumer spending and borrowing ahead.

That is particularly true for rebounding card charges for travel and entertainment, which were down 80% at the beginning of the pandemic, Capital One CEO Richard Fairbank told analysts last month.

Capital One is encouraging the spending revival by gradually increasing credit limits, he said. "That represents an extra part of growth opportunity," Fairbank said.

'MORE ENTICING'

Even as balances fell, the number of card accounts increased during the last two quarters and a decline in credit lines stopped in the March quarter, according to the Fed data.

The banks declined to comment on their plans beyond their public statements.

What does it all mean for credit-card borrowers? It largely depends on whether they will be able to maintain enough income to cover their spending when they can go out to dinner and travel again. Any shortfalls would be sweet spots for banks. The average credit-card rate is over 16%, with the highest at 25%, according to CreditCards.com.

The APRs have remained high, even as the Fed has kept overnight rates near zero and as most conventional mortgages cost a little above 3%. That helps banks earn twice the return on assets with cards compared with other businesses. Now that the industry has a better feeling about the economy, banks will try to get customers to borrow more on cards, said Portales Partners analyst Charles Peabody. "They do have a good sense of consumer behavior," he said. "They will make it more enticing."

(Reporting by David Henry; Additional reporting by Jonnelle Marte in New York; Editing by Lauren Tara LaCapra and Aurora Ellis)

By David Henry


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.06% 0.7728 Delayed Quote.0.49%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 1.27% 42.4 Delayed Quote.39.89%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.05% 1.4129 Delayed Quote.3.47%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.10% 0.82876 Delayed Quote.5.48%
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION 0.79% 159.05 Delayed Quote.60.90%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.19% 0.013707 Delayed Quote.0.30%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 1.14% 162.66 Delayed Quote.28.01%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.09% 0.71758 Delayed Quote.-0.13%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:15aANALYSIS : Job-inflation tradeoff, exiled from Fed policy, could mean a hot summer
RE
06:10aU.S. home prices to keep racing ahead with risks to upside - Reuters poll
RE
06:08aBig banks look for post-pandemic rebound of credit card revenue
RE
06:04aIndia warns against mass farmers protest, citing COVID 'super-spreader' risk
RE
06:02aSingapore clears LSE deal for Refinitiv after FX pledge
RE
06:00aA chill Fed, cool inflation, and a long list of reasons not to worry (so far)
RE
05:59aRisks to u.s. housing market outlook skewed more to the upside, said 27 of 35 analysts
RE
05:59aU.s. house prices to rise on average 10.6% this year and 5.6% in 2022 (vs 5.7%; 4.6% in feb poll)
RE
05:58aRenault-Nissan workers in India to strike over COVID fears
RE
05:57aNATIONAL BANK OF KAZAKHSTAN  : Benefits provided for large families in Kazakhstan
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China crypto mining business hit by Beijing crackdown, bitcoin tumbles
2Bitcoin fights back after Sunday sell-off
3China crypto mining business hit by Beijing crackdown, bitcoin tumbles
4What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
5What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

HOT NEWS