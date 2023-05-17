Today at 02:04 pm

STORY: Makers of food and household staples

are pushing deeper into dollar stores

in hopes of reaching shoppers squeezed by inflation

Low-cost retailers are the fastest-growing U.S.

food retailers by share of household spending

opening thousands of locations each year

Dollar Tree's Family Dollar had the second-highest

food and beverage sales growth in Q1 of 2023

according to proprietary data from Kraft Heinz

That's just behind rival Walmart

By adding products to dollar store shelves

and attracting budget-conscious shoppers

manufacturers with slumping sales have a chance to grow