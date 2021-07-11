Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Big insurance companies launch net-zero climate alliance

07/11/2021 | 10:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of insurer Allianz SE is seen on the company building in Puteaux at the financial and business district of La Defense near Paris

MILAN (Reuters) - Eight of the world's leading insurance and reinsurance companies on Sunday launched an alliance to help speed up a transition to a net zero emissions economy.

The companies, which include Europe's top three insurers by premiums - Allianz, AXA and Generali - said the Net-Zero Insurance Alliance (NZIA) would work to shift underwriting portfolios towards net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

The move comes as insurers come under increasing pressure to spell out how they plan to decarbonise their businesses amid growing calls for them to stop underwriting and investing in fossil fuel projects.

Each of the companies will individually set intermediate targets every five years and report on progress annually in cooperation with competition authorities, the NZIA members said in a statement.

"With this new Net-Zero Insurance Alliance, we are raising our climate ambition further," said Thomas Buberl, Chief Executive of the AXA Group, which chairs the NZIA.

NZIA members, which also include Aviva, Munich Re, SCOR, Swiss Re and Zurich Insurance Group, will set underwriting criteria for the most carbon-intensive activities in their underwriting portfolios and offer solutions for low-emission and zero-emission technologies.

They will also include net-zero and decarbonisation risk criteria in their risk management frameworks.

"By committing to join the gold standard alliance for net zero, the (NZIA) will ultimately make underwriting contingent on underlying companies having credible net-zero transition strategies," said U.N. climate envoy Mark Carney.

The Alliance, first outlined in April, was presented by Generali CEO Philippe Donnet at Sunday's G20 Climate Summit in Venice.

Many of the leading Europe-based insurers have already adopted climate-friendly policies. Last month, Generali pledged to reach carbon neutrality in its direct investment portfolio by 2050.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by David Goodman and Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ SE 2.09% 212.1 Delayed Quote.5.68%
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. 1.90% 16.885 Delayed Quote.18.41%
AVIVA PLC 1.81% 405 Delayed Quote.24.54%
AXA 2.49% 21.815 Real-time Quote.11.80%
MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSCHAFT 2.35% 230.85 Delayed Quote.-4.92%
SCOR SE 2.81% 25.59 Real-time Quote.-3.14%
SWISS RE LTD 1.40% 84.2 Delayed Quote.1.03%
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD 1.42% 365.1 Delayed Quote.-2.25%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:40aVirgin galactic's branson takes off for high-altitude rocket plane launch to edge of space
RE
10:27aBioNTech COVID-19 vaccines coming to Taiwan, Chinese agent says
RE
10:05aBig insurance companies launch net-zero climate alliance
RE
09:43aEgypt's Suez Canal annual revenue hits record $5.84 bln
RE
09:26aDISCLOSURES AND DATA : Building Strong Foundations for Addressing Climate-Related Financial Risks
PU
09:20aFed's Quarles seeks global coordination on climate-related financial risk
RE
09:00aTreasury rally leaves investors scrambling for yield plays
RE
09:00aWall St Week Ahead-Investors eager for earnings amid growth concerns
RE
08:41aVietnam to expand movement curbs as coronavirus cases hit record high
RE
08:33aOman's Sultan visits Saudi Arabia on first overseas trip
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's RRReminder that economies remain fragile
2EGYPT'S SUEZ CANAL REVENUES AT $ 5.84 BLN IN FY 2020-21, UP FROM $ 5.72 BLN IN 2019-20 - STATEMENT
3ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Multinationals tax shift unlikely until 2022, says Yellen
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Virgin Galactic's Branson takes off for high-altitude launch into space
5Big insurance companies launch net-zero climate alliance

HOT NEWS