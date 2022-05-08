Big security, small protest as Hong Kong elects new leader

Three activists from the League of Social Democrats held a small protest against the small circle election nearby. A heavy police presence prevented the activists, who chanted various pro-democracy slogans and carried a banner demanding universal suffrage for Hong Kong's 7 million residents, from protesting close to the election venue.

Former deputy leader and security minister Lee will be the city's first chief executive with a police background. He has pledged to reestablish Hong Kong's image as an international city, amid concerns among many Western governments that freedoms and the rule of law have been undermined by the national security law imposed by Beijing in 2020.