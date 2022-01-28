Log in
BigID Introduces BigID.me: Privacy On-Demand for Simplified Data Privacy and Preferences Management

01/28/2022 | 08:37am EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID, the leading data intelligence platform for privacy, security, and governance, today introduced BigID.me, a privacy on-demand solution that makes it easy for marketers and privacy professionals to manage data rights and preferences across their current tech stack.

A one stop shop like BigID.me is essential for non-IT folks to manage data privacy and preferences requests

According to Gartner, "Organizations have underserved the privacy user experience (UX). Many are missing proper transparency, consent and preference management, and automation of subject rights request (SRR) responses, resulting in an abundance of complaints." 1

BigID.me enables teams to easily automate and manage a centralized view of consumers' data privacy preferences and requests with a lightweight, plug and play solution.

"Data privacy - especially at the pace that regulations evolve - can be complex, messy, and difficult for organizations to address," said Heather Federman, Chief Privacy Officer at BigID. "A one stop shop like BigID.me is essential for non-IT folks to manage data privacy requests, and also puts the consumer first - which is ultimately at the heart of creating a data exchange based on trust."

Fostering an environment of trust and transparency, BigID.me enables customers to:

  • Easily connect to their tech stack: including hubspot, salesforce marketing cloud, marketo, mailchimp, and more
  • Customize customer and employee privacy portals
  • Centralize preference and consent management
  • Track and manage data requests

Learn more at www.bigid.me

About BigID

BigID's data intelligence platform enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for privacy, protection, and perspective. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a 2019 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, named to the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100, the 2021 Inc 5000 as the #19th fastest growing company and #1 in Security, a Business Insider 2020 AI Startup to Watch, and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner. Find out more at http://bigid.com

1 Gartner "Predicts 2022: Privacy Risk Expands", Bart Willemsen et al, 27 October 2021

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bigid-introduces-bigidme-privacy-on-demand-for-simplified-data-privacy-and-preferences-management-301470408.html

SOURCE BigID


© PRNewswire 2022
