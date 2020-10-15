Log in
BigLever CEO to Participate in Discussion of Product Line Engineering Adoption at the System & Software Product Line Conference (SPLC)

10/15/2020 | 10:28am EDT

BigLever Software, the long-standing leader in Product Line Engineering (PLE), announced today that its CEO, Dr. Charles Krueger, will be part of a virtual panel discussion on the technology and advances in system and software Product Line Engineering (PLE) adoption, at the annual System & Software Product Line Conference (SPLC) virtual event, Oct. 19-23, 2020.

Panel details:

Panel: Success, Present, and Future of SPL Adoption in Industry

Date/Time: Tuesday, Oct 20., 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. EDT

The panel discussion will be in three parts. Dr. Krueger will participate in the “Present” panel, discussing the BigLever Gears Product Line Engineering Tool and Lifecycle Framework* and the key role it plays in helping systems and software engineering organizations manage variation across their product lines.

  • SUCCESS - SPL adoption has proven to be successful in industry. What were the key success factors? The most outstanding challenges?
  • PRESENT - Successful SPL adoption can’t be accomplished without PLE-specific tooling.
  • FUTURE - How does upcoming technology impact/disrupt PLE? And, how can SPL help upcoming technology?

SPLC is a premier forum where researchers, practitioners and educators can present and discuss the most recent ideas, trends, experiences and challenges in the area of systems and software product line engineering.

About BigLever Software

BigLever Software is the long-standing leader in Product Line Engineering. Its PLE solution delivers the leading-edge technology, proven methodology, business strategy and organizational change expertise needed to efficiently transition to and operate a game changing PLE practice. The company’s state-of-the-art PLE methods and tools provide one unified, automated approach for feature-based variant management. This approach extends across the full lifecycle, including engineering and operations disciplines; software, electrical, and mechanical domains; and tool ecosystem. For more information, visit www.biglever.com.

###

* Gears Product Line Engineering Tool and Lifecycle Framework is a trademark of BigLever Software, Inc.  

© Business Wire 2020

