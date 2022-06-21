Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Biggest rail strike in 30 years brings UK to standstill

06/21/2022 | 02:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
National rail strike In London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's biggest rail strike in 30 years kicked off on Tuesday as tens of thousands of staff walked out in a dispute over pay and jobs that could pave the way for widespread industrial action across the economy in the coming months.

Picket lines appeared at dawn and will be lined by some of the more than 40,000 rail workers who are due to strike on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, bringing the network to a standstill. The London Underground was also shut due to the strike.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, under pressure to do more to help British households who face the toughest economic hit in decades, said the industrial action would harm businesses as they continue to recover from the pandemic.

Unions have said the rail strikes could mark the start of a "summer of discontent" with teachers, medics, waste disposal workers and even barristers moving towards industrial action as surging food and fuel prices pushes inflation towards 10%.

"Our campaign will run for as long as it needs to run," Mick Lynch, secretary-general of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT), told reporters on Monday.

The prime minister said the unions were harming the people they claimed to be helping.

"By going ahead with these rail strikes, they are driving away commuters who ultimately support the jobs of rail workers, whilst also impacting businesses and communities across the country," Johnson will tell his cabinet later on Tuesday, according to his office.

DESTRUCTIVE INFLATION

Britain's economy initially rebounded strongly from the COVID-19 pandemic but a combination of labour shortages, supply chain disruption, inflation and post-Brexit trade problems has prompted warnings of a recession.

The government says it is giving extra support to millions of the poorest households but says above-inflation pay rises would damage the fundamentals of the economy.

"Sustained higher levels of inflation would have a far bigger impact on people's pay packets in the long run, destroying savings and extending the difficulties we're facing for longer," Johnson said.

The outbreak of industrial action has drawn comparison with the 1970s, when Britain faced widespread labour strikes including the 1978-79 "winter of discontent".

The strikes come as travellers at British airports experience chaotic delays and last-minute cancellations due to staff shortages while many Britons have to wait months for new passports to arrive due to processing delays.

The rail strike means only about half of Britain's rail network will be open on strike days with a very limited service running on those lines and continued disruption on the days in between strike days.

(Editing by Edmund Blair)

By Kylie MacLellan and Kate Holton


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:27aEgypt's central bank expected to raise rates as inflation weighs
RE
02:26aBiggest rail strike in 30 years brings UK to standstill
RE
02:23aThailand approves measures to tackle high oil prices, help tourism
RE
02:17aAussie inches up as RBA reaffirms more hikes ahead, yen struggles
RE
02:13aGerman industry body slashes forecast, warns of recession if Russian gas halted
RE
02:11aJGB yields rise despite 'solid demand' at 5-year auction
RE
02:09aPolish ruling party leader Kaczynski leaves government
RE
02:07aSunny Spain's green energy plan leaves needy feeling cold
RE
02:05aCrypto's latest meltdown leaves punters bruised and bewildered
RE
02:02aNo Biden move on Chinese tariffs likely before G7 meeting -sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tencent forms 'extended reality' unit as metaverse race gathers steam -..
2Nordex SE: Nordex Group starts 2022 with sales of EUR 933 million
3Leonardo DRS and RADA Agree to All-Stock Merger, Combining Top Defense ..
4Leonardo's DRS agrees to all-stock merger with Israeli RADA
5RWE AG(NEU) : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating

HOT NEWS