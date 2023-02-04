Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Bike desks help Mexican students learn while burning calories

02/04/2023 | 10:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
High school students pedal on a bike desk for health, during classes, in San Nicolas de los Garza

SAN NICOLAS DE LOS GARZA, Mexico (Reuters) - Rows of sleek new school desks equipped with bike pedals are allowing students in Mexico to power through their class work while cranking out some light exercise, burning off calories in a country known for its alarming obesity rates.

But for the students at a high school just outside the bustling city of Monterrey, the new bike desks offer benefits beyond exercise.

"When we're physically active it also helps keep us focused," said 13-year-old Reimy Rodriguez, in her first year at Public High School 24. "It's actually incredible."

A third of all Mexicans are obese and as children age, many pack on the pounds. A recent national study showed about 8% of children under 5 were overweight or obese, which rises to almost 19% for kids between 5-11 years old.

Sanjuanita Garcia, the school's principal, points to the bike desks' post-pandemic benefits, especially for boys more vulnerable to excessive weight gain.

"After we got back to in-person classes, we began to observe lots of anxiety among our boys and how obesity shot up," she said.

"With this project, we're trying to break down the problem," she added.

The school currently features two classrooms fully decked out with the new desks, but the plan is to gradually add them to all 21 classrooms.

Miguel Ortiz, founder of the company that built them, wanted to ensure Mexican students could also benefit from the new twist on healthier classrooms after seeing a Canadian school pioneer them.

"We decided to develop a prototype at a viable cost that could be implemented here," he said, noting each bike desk costs about 2,700 pesos ($142) - about five times less than the Canadian original.

($1 = 18.9550 Mexican pesos)

(Reporting by Daniel Becerril; Additional reporting by Carolina Puilce; Writing by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

By Daniel Becerril


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
12:16pIran signs $900 mln deal with local firm to develop Gulf gas field
RE
11:57aUAE, France, India to cooperate on energy, climate -state news agency
RE
11:53aUkraine, Russia swap prisoners; bodies of British volunteers returned
RE
11:44aBiden says U.S. is 'going to take care of' Chinese balloon
RE
11:19aFirefighters battle dozens of wildfires in Chile as emergency extended
RE
10:31aFrench, German ministers to tell U.S. don't poach EU investments -sources
RE
10:25aTake a bow-wow! Meet Bobi, the world's oldest dog on record
RE
10:24aPope offers 'wings to your hope' to displaced children in South Sudan
RE
10:23aAdvisory firm Innisfree sues Musk's Twitter for $1.9 million in unpaid bills
RE
10:22aBike desks help Mexican students learn while burning calories
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Signs of market strength cheer U.S. stocks bulls
2Tesla raises Model Y prices by $1,000 after U.S. relaxes tax credit ter..
3Brazil sinks rusting old aircraft carrier in the Atlantic
4Study: More discounts for new cars again
5China must join Ghana debt restructuring effort soon, Germany's Lindner..

HOT NEWS