Bill Conroy, Technology Maven, Joins Hypori's Board of Directors

08/18/2021 | 10:02am EDT
Hypori, the next-generation leader of mobile enterprise security that protects corporate apps and data on BYOD edge devices, is pleased to welcome Bill Conroy as the newest member of its Board of Directors. Conroy is a highly accomplished technology executive with extensive experience building and scaling hyper-growth companies across multiple sectors. His exceptional business acumen and operational insights will help propel Hypori's growth throughout the company's stages of strategic development and market expansion.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210818005515/en/

Bill Conroy, Technology Maven, Joins Hypori's Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)

Bill Conroy, Technology Maven, Joins Hypori's Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)

Hypori Virtual Mobility ensures zero data at rest and in transit and 100% separation to mitigate uncontrolled device data leaks. It revolutionizes cybersecurity and empowers users to perform business tasks from any endpoint device, leaving zero data at rest, guaranteeing 100% separation of personal and government or corporate data. This separation reduces cost, risk, liability, and vulnerability.

Conroy earned his stellar industry reputation by successfully helping innovative technology companies achieve hyper-growth as they become billion-dollar organizations. As President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director of Initiate Systems, he oversaw a 700% growth in revenue before orchestrating the company's sale to IBM. He has also held leadership roles with Click Commerce, Insight Capital Group, TenFold Corporation, and Oracle. Currently serving as President of his advisory firm, Conroy Advisors, LLC, Conroy also sits on the boards of The Cara Collective, Project44, and SpiderOak Mission Systems.

Jared Shepard, CEO of Hypori stated "Hypori's explosive market potential and growth trajectory required bringing onboard a world-class caliber like Bill Conroy. Bill has the proven experience, trusted mentoring aptitude, and strategic foresight that can help us accelerate Hypori's growth. We are honored to have him serve on our Board of Directors and leverage his insight."

Conroy added “Hypori is poised to become the next breakthrough cybersecurity industry market leader with its SaaS solution for securing BYOD for remote workers. I am truly excited about the opportunity to help this company fulfill its full potential.”

About Hypori

Hypori is an Austin, Texas-based innovative SaaS enterprise software company that provides virtual mobility technology to federal agencies and corporate enterprises. Our trusted Virtual Mobility Solution ensures zero data at rest and 100% Separation to mitigate data leaks. Hypori is a proud Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB).


© Business Wire 2021
