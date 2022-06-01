Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bill Cosby assaulted woman at Playboy Mansion, accuser's lawyer says as civil trial starts

06/01/2022 | 05:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Bill Cosby is welcomed outside his home after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction and ordered him released from prison immediately, in Elkins Park

(Reuters) -A lawyer for a woman who accused Bill Cosby of assaulting her at the Playboy Mansion in the mid-1970s told a California jury on Wednesday that the comedian had a sense of "entitlement," while Cosby's lawyer called the alleged assault a "fabrication."

The statements came at the start of a civil trial for Cosby, 11 months after he was freed from prison when Pennsylvania's highest court threw out a sexual assault conviction in a different case.

Cosby's current accuser, Judy Huth, sued him in 2014, saying he brought her to the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles and forced her to perform a sex act around 1974, when she was 15.

Huth said she and a friend had met Cosby at a film set, and that Cosby invited the girls to meet him the next week, when he made Huth drink beer and molested her on a bed. She is seeking unspecified damages for sexual battery and emotional distress.

In his opening statement, Huth's lawyer Nathan Goldberg emphasized to the Santa Monica jury how Cosby was already a "star" when he met Huth, and he showed jurors a photo of them together from the day Huth said she was assaulted.

"He has a sense of entitlement, and no fear," Goldberg said, referring to Cosby. "He has a sense of invincibility."

Cosby's lawyer Jennifer Bonjean countered in her opening statement the alleged assault was a "fabrication," though Cosby did not dispute that he invited Huth and her friend to the mansion.

"The evidence is going to show that Ms. Huth is not telling the truth," she said.

Cosby is not expected to attend the trial.

Now 84, Cosby is best known for his role as the lovable husband and father in the 1980s television comedy series "The Cosby Show," earning him the nickname "America's Dad."

But his family-friendly reputation was shattered after more than 50 women accused him of sexual assaults over nearly five decades.

Goldberg said Huth and her friend will testify about the day of the alleged assault, while two other women who said Cosby assaulted them in 1975 will also testify.

In 2018, Cosby was found guilty of drugging and molesting Andrea Constand, an employee at his alma mater Temple University in Philadelphia, in his home in 2004.

Pennsylvania's Supreme Court overturned Cosby's conviction in June 2021, after Cosby had served more than two years of a three- to 10-year sentence.

The court said Cosby should not have faced the charges because a previous local district attorney had publicly promised in 2005 not to prosecute him. In March, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to review that decision.

(Reporting by Jody Godoy in Santa Monica; Editing by Cynthia Osterman, Noeleen Walder and Richard Chang)

By Jody Godoy


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:47pUSPS expects to boost purchase of electric delivery vehicles
RE
05:42pActor Damian Lewis, author Ian Rankin honoured by queen
RE
05:39pBill Cosby assaulted woman at Playboy Mansion, accuser's lawyer says as civil trial starts
RE
05:39pCruiser Capital wins three seats on American Vanguard's board
RE
05:39pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.67% to 95.11 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pEuro Lost 0.78% to $1.0651 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pSterling Lost 0.92% to $1.2487 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pDollar Gains 1.15% to 130.15 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
05:32pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dimon says brace for U.S. economic 'hurricane' due to inflation
2Analyst recommendations: HP, Mosaic, Nike, Procter & Gamble, Salesforce..
3Wall Street ends lower as economic data fails to ease rate hike angst
4Elon Musk tells Tesla staff: return to office or leave
5Head of Deutsche Bank's DWS steps down after 'greenwashing' raids

HOT NEWS