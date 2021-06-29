Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bill curtailing indigenous land rights advances in Brazil's Congress

06/29/2021 | 02:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Bill would give mining, agribiz access to reservations

* Indigenous leaders hope Supreme Court will strike it down

BRASILIA, June 29 (Reuters) - A bill allowing commercial agriculture and mining on protected tribal reservations in Brazil advanced in Congress on Tuesday in what indigenous leaders said could be the biggest setback since their land rights were guaranteed in the 1988 Constitution.

The proposal, known as PL 490, cleared the constitutional affairs committee and headed for the lower house plenary.

Brazil's powerful farm lobby and far-right President Jair Bolsonaro have pushed for the bill, arguing that indigenous communities are blocking development of the Amazon while sitting on reservations with mineral resources and agricultural promise.

PL 490 bars recognition of indigenous lands not occupied by October 1988, favoring farmers in several ongoing land disputes. The bill would also end a ban on the use of GMO crops on reservations.

It would also allow the government to build roads and dams, tap strategic resources on reservations and allow access to the police and military without consulting indigenous communities.

"This is the worst moment since 1988 for the rights that indigenous people gained," Almir Surui, chieftain of the Paiter Surui, said by telephone from the state of Rondonia.

Surui, who made his name campaigning against hydroelectric dams that left-wing governments worked to build in the Amazon a decade ago, hopes that the Supreme Court will rule that the measure in unconstitutional and block its enactment into law.

If not, he warned of potential conflicts to come.

"There will be war because indigenous people will not allow their territories to be taken at any cost," said Surui, who heads a forum of traditional tribal chiefs called Parlaindio.

Last week, riot police used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse indigenous people protesting against the bill outside Congress.

Protesters, including children and elders, ran for cover, many coughing their way through clouds of gas. Some shot arrows at the windows of the government's indigenous affairs agency Funai, now seen as an ally of farming interests. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle in Brasilia; Editing by Angus MacSwan)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:21pU.S. SEC taps New Jersey attorney general to head enforcement unit
RE
02:20pYellen, Indian counterpart discuss shared interest in 'robust' minimum tax - Treasury
RE
02:10pBill curtailing indigenous land rights advances in Brazil's Congress
RE
02:10pU.s. securities and exchange commission names new jersey attorney general gurbir grewal to lead enforcement division
RE
02:03pMusk says may need $30 billion to keep Starlink in orbit
RE
01:58pADM sold grain plant to former USDA head for fraction of estimated value - report
RE
01:57pIDB INTER AMERICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK  : Honduras seeks to improve the quality of life of the poorest population with IDB support
PU
01:54pU.S. consumer confidence at 16-month high; house price inflation heating up
RE
01:49pFrance's Macron announces 7 bln euros public funding in healthcare
RE
01:48pEssilorLuxottica to go ahead with Grandvision deal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : ANALYSIS: When do electric vehicles become cleaner than gasoline cars?
2COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : COINBASE GLOBAL : Cathie Wood's ARK Invest teams up on a bitcoin ETF
3BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: TP ICAP to launch crypto trading platform with Fidelity, Standard Cha..
4ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Admiral, Barclays, Burberry, Rio Tinto, Tesla...
5AFRICA OIL CORP. : AFRICA OIL : Announces the Receipt of Prime Dividend and Provides Positive Egina Operationa..

HOT NEWS