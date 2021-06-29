Bill curtailing indigenous land rights advances in Brazil's Congress

* Bill would give mining, agribiz access to reservations
* Indigenous leaders hope Supreme Court will strike it down
BRASILIA, June 29 (Reuters) - A bill allowing commercial
agriculture and mining on protected tribal reservations in
Brazil advanced in Congress on Tuesday in what indigenous
leaders said could be the biggest setback since their land
rights were guaranteed in the 1988 Constitution.
The proposal, known as PL 490, cleared the constitutional
affairs committee and headed for the lower house plenary.
Brazil's powerful farm lobby and far-right President Jair
Bolsonaro have pushed for the bill, arguing that indigenous
communities are blocking development of the Amazon while sitting
on reservations with mineral resources and agricultural promise.
PL 490 bars recognition of indigenous lands not occupied by
October 1988, favoring farmers in several ongoing land disputes.
The bill would also end a ban on the use of GMO crops on
reservations.
It would also allow the government to build roads and dams,
tap strategic resources on reservations and allow access to the
police and military without consulting indigenous communities.
"This is the worst moment since 1988 for the rights that
indigenous people gained," Almir Surui, chieftain of the Paiter
Surui, said by telephone from the state of Rondonia.
Surui, who made his name campaigning against hydroelectric
dams that left-wing governments worked to build in the Amazon a
decade ago, hopes that the Supreme Court will rule that the
measure in unconstitutional and block its enactment into law.
If not, he warned of potential conflicts to come.
"There will be war because indigenous people will not allow
their territories to be taken at any cost," said Surui, who
heads a forum of traditional tribal chiefs called Parlaindio.
Last week, riot police used tear gas and rubber bullets to
disperse indigenous people protesting against the bill outside
Congress.
Protesters, including children and elders, ran for cover,
many coughing their way through clouds of gas. Some shot arrows
at the windows of the government's indigenous affairs agency
Funai, now seen as an ally of farming interests.
