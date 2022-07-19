Log in
Bill to protect gay marriage rights gets enough votes to pass U.S. House
07/19/2022 | 05:58pm EDT
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A bill to protect gay marriage rights secured enough votes to pass in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday, garnering some bipartisan support.
Voting was continuing on the measure.
(Reporting by Moira Warburton)
© Reuters 2022
