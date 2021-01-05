Log in
Billion-Dollar Circa Resort and Casino to Feature Panda TS.X0 Radius Multi-Slide Glass Doors in Rooftop Bar Overlooking Downtown Las Vegas

Panda Windows & Doors™, a leading US window and door manufacturer known for creating some of the largest systems in the industry, was named custom sliding glass door system supplier to Legacy Club™ Rooftop Cocktails atop the newly opened, US$1 billion Circa Resort & Casino. Recently opened in December 2020, the Legacy Club features Panda’s award-winning TS.X0 Multi-Slide Glass Door System in a radius installation to allow patrons access to a stunning rooftop terrace.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210105005175/en/

Legacy Club™ Rooftop Cocktails at Circa Resort and Casino featuring Panda TS.X0 Radius Multi-Slide Glass Doors in Rooftop Bar Overlooking Downtown Las Vegas (Photo: Business Wire)

“When Circa Resort needed a custom sliding glass door system to connect their indoor and outdoor spaces they naturally turned to Panda as we’ve been serving the Las Vegas hospitality industry with large-scale, innovative glass door solutions as a local manufacturer for 30 years,” stated Avi Shoshan, Panda Windows & Doors Founder and CEO. “Visitors to Circa’s elegant rooftop lounge will be wowed by the terrace views enhanced by Panda’s slim-profile, radius TS.X0 Multi-Slide Glass Doors.”

The 1.25 million-square-foot Circa Resort features the largest pool amphitheater in the country, the largest sports book in the world, and extensive contactless technology for guest safety. The resort is capped with an elegant rooftop lounge, Legacy Club Rooftop Cocktails, which features a panoramic view of the Las Vegas skyline where guests can enjoy the intimate indoor spaces or relax by the fire pits on the lounge’s outdoor terrace.

Benefits of Panda TS.X0™ Multi-Slide Glass Door System

  • Ultra-slim 15/16” profile to deliver spectacular views with minimal visual obstructions - synonymous with luxury and high-end appeal.
  • Extensively tested, award-winning TS.X0 features oversized glass panels available as large as 250 square feet.
  • Ability to recess header and frame jambs to create illusion of floor-to-ceiling glass, as well as maximize clear open space pocketed panel storage system.
  • Style-rich craftsmanship built to custom specifications with a limitless glass, finish, tracks, and other options.
  • World-class engineering coupled with European hardware creates a weightless feel even when operating system panels in excess of 800 pounds.

To learn more, schedule an appointment to tour Panda’s Las Vegas showroom or one of Panda’s national dealer showrooms.

About Panda Windows & Doors™

Established in 1991, Panda’s mission is to create the most elegant, minimally obtrusive, and precision-engineered windows and doors. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, all Panda Windows and Doors are manufactured in the USA.

Panda offers more than 50 high-quality systems including Folding Doors, Lift & Slide Doors, Horizontal Sliding Wall Systems, Pivot & French Doors, Multi-Slide Doors, and Architectural Windows. www.panda-windows.com


