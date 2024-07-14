(Reuters) - Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman endorsed Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential race on Saturday.

"I just endorsed him," Ackman posted on social media platform X after former President Trump was shot in the right ear during a campaign rally earlier Saturday. "But you know me. I write long posts on important topics. I want people to understand my thinking so it means more and helps others get to the right place," Ackman said in response to an X user.

Ackman had considered endorsing Trump as recently as May, and had planned to announce his support on X, Reuters and other media outlets reported.

A spokesperson for Ackman did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru and Carolina Mandl in New York; Editing by William Mallard, Lananh Nguyen and Jamie Freed)