Billionaire Hohn urges central bankers to turn up climate heat on lenders

GLASGOW, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Central bankers must force the
world's banks to set short-term targets to cut carbon emissions
from their loan books or the sector's net-zero pledges will
simply be "greenwashing", billionaire hedge fund investor Chris
Hohn told Reuters.
Speaking on the sidelines of the COP26 climate talks in
Scotland, Hohn - a major financial backer of climate-focused
non-governmental organisations - told Reuters annual emissions
cuts of 7% were needed to ensure global targets were hit.
U.N. climate envoy Mark Carney said last week that firms in
the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) network he
chairs now had $130 trillion in assets under a commitment to
reach net-zero carbon emissions by mid-century.
But the finance sector's efforts to date have been patchy,
and nowhere near reaching the $100 trillion or so needed to help
the transition to a low-carbon economy and cap global warming.
"We've got to get it into people's heads that 2050 targets
don't mean a damn thing," Hohn said. "I'm not fooled by them, I
don't think the general public is fooled by them.
"There's no short-term reductions required to be a member
(of GFANZ); 'short-term' meaning five years ... But if they
don't (provide them), then it's greenwashing and a waste of
time. That's the acid test."
Hohn, one of Europe’s best known activist investors, has
made climate change central to his engagement with companies and
wants shareholders to have a regular vote on climate strategy.
While Britain, the European Union and others have put
national net-zero pledges into law, central banks have yet to
require concrete action from lenders.
"If the central banks don't translate that law into
requirements that the banking system reduces the carbon
emissions of their loan book, then the law obviously won't be
complied with," the 55-year-old Briton said.
"And what's going on is the central banks don't want to
force a decarbonisation target on the banks. They don't want to
apply any pressure. They don't want to increase the capital
ratios for dirty industries."
The Bank of England and others are planning to conduct
climate-related stress testing of banks, but Hohn said these
would "do nothing".
British finance minister Rishi Sunak last week said he would
force all UK companies to disclose climate-related risk
information - a process that was previously voluntary.
But he said there would be no binding targets on banks or
bans on investments in carbon-intensive industries.
As yet, banks do not generally demand data on emissions and
climate action plans from their corporate clients.
Hohn said BoE governor Andrew Bailey should be pushing the
banks to do so.
"How is he going to get the banking system to do their part
to get the UK compliant with the Paris Agreement? What targets
does he expect the banks to put out?"
Hohn said that central banks "don't too seem to think it's
their job at all - and it's absolutely ridiculous".
The Bank of England has said its job is to ensure banks hold
enough capital to deal with fallout from climate change, not to
determine the pace and pathway of transition to a net-zero
economy, a role that government should fill.
Sunak said last week he would set out proposals next year on
how the financial sector should transition to net zero by 2050.
"Systemic risk is building in the banking system because the
central banks aren't doing their job. ECB isn't acting, the Bank
of England isn't acting, the Federal Reserve isn't acting," Hohn
said. "But they need to act - and governments need to put
pressure on them to do their job."
(Additional reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Kevin Liffey)