Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
Toute l'actualitéEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Billionaire Tom Siebel's C3.ai hires banks for 2021 U.S. IPO - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/03/2020 | 02:58am EDT

C3.ai, a software company founded by billionaire tech entrepreneur Tom Siebel, has hired investment banks to help it prepare for an initial public offering which could come next year, according to people familiar with the matter.

The IPO could value the firm significantly higher than its previous valuation of $3.3 billion, the sources said, cautioning that the timing of the flotation was subject to change.

Redwood City, California-based C3 is working with JPMorgan Chase & Co and other banks on IPO preparations, the sources said, requesting anonymity as the plans are confidential.

C3 did not respond to requests for comment. JPMorgan declined to comment.

C3's plans to go public come as numerous Silicon Valley startups are rushing to capitalize on investor frenzy for new tech stocks. In recent weeks, Palantir Technologies, Snowflake and Unity Software have all gone public.

Companies have raised more than $100 billion in U.S. IPOs so far in 2020, comfortably outpacing a $62.5 billion haul for all of 2019, and on track to be the biggest year since 2000, according to data from Dealogic.

C3 builds predictive analytics systems to help customers with maintenance and repair work, fraud detection, money laundering prevention and other services.

The Silicon Valley artificial-intelligence software firm counts Royal Dutch Shell, the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Department of Defense and 3M among its customers.

C3's board members include former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice and Apple Inc General Counsel Bruce Sewell.

Prior to launching C3, Siebel was the founder and CEO of Siebel Systems which was acquired by his former employer, Oracle Corp, in a deal worth nearly $6 billion in 2005.

In an interview with Business Insider https://c3.ai/c3-ai-ceo-tom-siebel-says-that-his-hot-ai-startup-did-160-million-in-revenue-last-year-but-wont-go-public-until-the-economy-is-fully-recovered earlier this year, Siebel said the company brought in about $160 million of revenue in 2019 and was growing at a compounded annual rate of 80%.

C3 has so far raised over $350 million from investors such as BlackRock, TPG and Shell Ventures, among others, according to startup data platform PitchBook.

By Joshua Franklin and Anirban Sen

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:01aEXCLUSIVE : Airbnb aims to raise roughly $3 billion in IPO - sources
RE
02:58aBillionaire Tom Siebel's C3.ai hires banks for 2021 U.S. IPO - sources
RE
02:31aU.S. job growth slows; nearly 4 million Americans permanently unemployed
RE
02:26aBlank-check firm ION begins search for Israeli tech unicorn
RE
02:24aAt 7.9%, U.S. jobless rate spells trouble for Trump
RE
02:04aSupreme Court will consider FCC effort to loosen media ownership rules
RE
02:00aA Biden victory could weigh on stock market's winners
RE
01:53aFormer aide to Chinese vice president named in anti-graft probe
RE
01:41aIndia to waive certain interest levies on loans in COVID-19 relief
RE
01:40aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's transport investment up 10.5% in first 8 months
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : to acquire German battery assembly maker
2HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. : HONDA MOTOR : to quit F1 to focus on zero-emission technology
3RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD : RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Investment fund TPG to invest $250 million in Reliance's retai..
4MESOBLAST LIMITED : GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP :, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigatio..
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : COVID-19 vaccine roll-out expected in less than 3 months in UK - The Times

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group