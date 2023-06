June 8 (Reuters) -

* BINANCE CEO SAYS "TO THE BEST OF MY KNOWLEDGE, BINANCE.US HAD IN TOTAL ROUGHLY $2 BILLION IN USER FUNDS"

* BINANCE CEO SAYS ALL USER FUNDS ARE ACCOUNTED FOR, AND NEVER LEFT THE BINANCE.US PLATFORM (UNLESS USERS WITHDRAW THEMSELVES OF COURSE), EVER Source text: https://bit.ly/3Ck8mew